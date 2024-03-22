Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Sells $136,890.46 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $136,890.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 488,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,536.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liquidia Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

