Insider Selling: La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) SVP Sells 3,077 Shares of Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 1.4 %

LZB traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. 345,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

