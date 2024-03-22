Insider Selling: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Director Sells 22,729 Shares of Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HOMB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 221,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

