Insider Selling: Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) CTO Sells $198,975.00 in Stock

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Grand Canyon Education Price Performance
Shares of LOPE opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.07. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $144.94.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Grand Canyon Education Company Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
