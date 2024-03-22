Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $90,639.81 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $90,639.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GeneDx Stock Performance
NASDAQ WGS opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.
GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 86.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
