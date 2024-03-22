Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $90,639.81 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $90,639.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ WGS opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 86.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GeneDx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 25,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 133,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GeneDx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

