Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) COO Sells 63,646 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

Fiserv stock opened at $157.00 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.