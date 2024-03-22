Insider Selling: FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.50, for a total value of C$115,250.00.

On Monday, March 18th, D. Scott Patterson sold 200 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$230.10, for a total value of C$46,020.00.

On Friday, March 1st, D. Scott Patterson sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.50, for a total value of C$449,000.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, D. Scott Patterson sold 700 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.40, for a total value of C$157,080.00.

On Friday, February 16th, D. Scott Patterson sold 100 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$225.75, for a total value of C$22,575.00.

Shares of FSV stock traded down C$1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting C$225.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,978. The company has a market cap of C$10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$223.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$212.53. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of C$181.42 and a 52 week high of C$231.73.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.9727662 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 44.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

