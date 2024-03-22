Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Insider Sells 1,418 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $23,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cryoport Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cryoport by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.