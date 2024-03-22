Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CAO Sells 416 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASEGet Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $11,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Couchbase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after buying an additional 441,704 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,051,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Couchbase by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.