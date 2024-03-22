Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CAO Sells 416 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $11,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after buying an additional 441,704 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,051,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Couchbase by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.