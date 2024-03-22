Insider Selling: Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) CMO Sells $32,525.00 in Stock

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,159.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $325.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $106.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.99 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 34.0% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 199,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 50,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Climb Global Solutions by 57.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Climb Global Solutions from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

