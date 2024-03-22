Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 23,592 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Aneel Zaman sold 23,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.52, for a total transaction of $7,137,051.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,437.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30.

On Friday, February 2nd, Aneel Zaman sold 78 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $22,678.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $322.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.71 and a 200-day moving average of $269.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm's revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

