Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $93,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,352,069.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWMN traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $41.49. 4,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $631.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

