Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $20,109.60 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $20,109.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,024.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,756 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $21,546.12.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,167 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 229,639 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 41.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

