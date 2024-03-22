Insider Selling: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) General Counsel Sells $50,870.70 in Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Dathan C. Voelter sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $50,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 386,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,663,728.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AESI stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $141.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.34 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. Analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AESI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

