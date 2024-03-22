Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $24,373,012.58 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20.

On Thursday, January 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total value of $196,553.95.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $304.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $305.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 450.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.