Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $114,700.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,495,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,625,048.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

ACEL stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,572,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,286,000 after buying an additional 180,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after buying an additional 109,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

