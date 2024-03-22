Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $114,700.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,495,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,625,048.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.
Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %
ACEL stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.40.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
