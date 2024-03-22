Insider Buying: Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Major Shareholder Buys 1,734 Shares of Stock

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,734 shares of Pono Capital Two stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,675.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,434,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Co. Ltd. Zuu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 31,535 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $394,187.50.

On Monday, March 11th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 1,831 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,972.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 22 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Co. Ltd. Zuu purchased 23 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $276.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 38 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $471.20.

On Thursday, February 29th, Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 5,556 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $66,672.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 2,014 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Co. Ltd. Zuu bought 46,593 shares of Pono Capital Two stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $548,865.54.

Pono Capital Two Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Pono Capital Two stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pono Capital Two Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTWO. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pono Capital Two by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pono Capital Two by 4,705.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pono Capital Two in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.