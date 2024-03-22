Insider Buying: Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) CEO Purchases 1,560 Shares of Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy bought 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $20,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mayville Engineering Stock Performance
MEC opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $148.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering
About Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mayville Engineering
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Bitcoin Sells Off, Bringing New Spot ETFs Along With It
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.