Insider Buying: Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) CEO Purchases 1,560 Shares of Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy bought 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $20,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

MEC opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $148.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

About Mayville Engineering

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 690,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 509,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 178,084 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $2,200,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $1,702,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 840.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 128,944 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

