Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases 56 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott acquired 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £151.76 ($193.20).

IntegraFin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IHP traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 273.80 ($3.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 278.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 261.84. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 312.40 ($3.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £907.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,830.67, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of IntegraFin to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

