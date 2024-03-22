Insider Buying: European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Troup acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £8,700 ($11,075.75).

European Assets Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

European Assets Trust stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 85.90 ($1.09). The stock had a trading volume of 495,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,610. European Assets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 95.70 ($1.22). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of £309.30 million, a PE ratio of 955.56 and a beta of 1.04.

European Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of European Assets Trust from GBX 1,086 ($13.83) to GBX 1,437 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

