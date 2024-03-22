Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 241,858 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 241,858 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $1,896,166.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,124,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,819,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,047 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $137,057.88.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 60,078 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $481,224.78.
- On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 273,686 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,219,593.46.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,433,884.98.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $444,953.32.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,925,877.46.
- On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,968.80.
- On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $3,156,733.20.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $226,356.90.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,233,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,256,691 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 724,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 512,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 492,253 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Lululemon Stock Implodes Post Earnings, Guidance Muted
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.