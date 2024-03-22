Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 241,858 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 241,858 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $1,896,166.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,124,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,819,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,047 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $137,057.88.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 60,078 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $481,224.78.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 273,686 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,219,593.46.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,433,884.98.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $444,953.32.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,925,877.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,968.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $3,156,733.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,397 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $226,356.90.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE BIGZ opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,233,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,256,691 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 724,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2,461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 512,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 492,253 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

