Insider Buying: Beston Global Food Company Limited (ASX:BFC) Insider Purchases 42,806,286 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Beston Global Food Company Limited (ASX:BFCGet Free Report) insider Roger Sexton acquired 42,806,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$342,450.29 ($225,296.24).

Beston Global Food Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Beston Global Food

(Get Free Report)

Beston Global Food Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company owns milk production plants to produce cheese, as well as by-products, including whey powder, cream, and butter; harvests, processes, packages, and distributes live, chilled, and frozen seafoods; produces sustainably caught giant crabs, king prawns, king george whiting, southern garfish, pacific oysters, and other seafoods; and provides meat and related products, as well as dairy desserts comprising rice pudding and custard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beston Global Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beston Global Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.