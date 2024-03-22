Insider Buying: Beston Global Food Company Limited (ASX:BFC) Insider Purchases 42,806,286 Shares of Stock

Beston Global Food Company Limited (ASX:BFC – Get Free Report) insider Roger Sexton acquired 42,806,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$342,450.29 ($225,296.24).
Beston Global Food Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62.
About Beston Global Food
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beston Global Food
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- PayPal Appears to Have Bottomed, is it Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Beston Global Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beston Global Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.