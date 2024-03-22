Insider Buying: Beston Global Food Company Limited (ASX:BFC) Insider Purchases 42,806,286 Shares of Stock

Beston Global Food Company Limited (ASX:BFC – Get Free Report) insider Roger Sexton acquired 42,806,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$342,450.29 ($225,296.24).

Beston Global Food Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Beston Global Food

Beston Global Food Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company owns milk production plants to produce cheese, as well as by-products, including whey powder, cream, and butter; harvests, processes, packages, and distributes live, chilled, and frozen seafoods; produces sustainably caught giant crabs, king prawns, king george whiting, southern garfish, pacific oysters, and other seafoods; and provides meat and related products, as well as dairy desserts comprising rice pudding and custard.

