Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Buys 29,229 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 29,229 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,997.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of BW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 1,360,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,075. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 543.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 728.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 579,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 509,937 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 828.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 312,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 278,734 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

