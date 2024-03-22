Insider Buying: Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director Acquires $46,665.00 in Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

AHH stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $950.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is -1,559.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 614,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 559,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 312,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

