Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period.

BATS:UOCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.52. 594 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

