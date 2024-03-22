Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 329.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,305 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 21.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $17,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of UDEC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,398 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

