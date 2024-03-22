Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 377.16% from the company’s current price.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.57.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innate Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,335 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 132.6% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 190,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Innate Pharma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.