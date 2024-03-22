Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,422,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.99. 37,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,731. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.65. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.