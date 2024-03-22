InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 419.48% from the stock’s previous close.

InflaRx Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.29. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in InflaRx by 7,966.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InflaRx by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

