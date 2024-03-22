Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.71 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -914.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 33,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,187,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 27.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 170,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 37,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

