ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 8.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.70. 1,043,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,935,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

