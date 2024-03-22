Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.32. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 171,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 143,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

