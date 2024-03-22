IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4167 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.
IGM Financial Price Performance
Shares of IGIFF opened at $25.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $31.56.
IGM Financial Company Profile
