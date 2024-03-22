IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.92. 802,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $297.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.88. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.91.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

