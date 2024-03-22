IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $265,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $399.55. 544,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.93 and a 200-day moving average of $381.92. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

