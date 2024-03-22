IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OXY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.83. 1,836,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,842,856. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.