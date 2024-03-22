IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,207 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 465,229 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,555,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,329,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $6,681,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,883. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $57.45.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.32%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

