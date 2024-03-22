IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,150 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.70. 5,404,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,312,508. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.