IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,383 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,471. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $171.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

