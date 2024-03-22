IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,326 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.57. The company had a trading volume of 312,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.76. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $355.77.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

