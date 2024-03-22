IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,321 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.35. 392,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.69 and a 52-week high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

