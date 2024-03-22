IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,152 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,285. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

