IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. 1,746,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

