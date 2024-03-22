IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 350 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $16,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Crown Castle by 23.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its position in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.69. 518,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

