IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $356,137,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 42,268.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after acquiring an additional 609,512 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.52.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded down $10.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $640.68. The stock had a trading volume of 237,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $642.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The stock has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

