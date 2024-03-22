IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of HP by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. 1,596,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,456. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.