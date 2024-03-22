IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.13 on Friday, reaching $387.83. The company had a trading volume of 227,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,867. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.29 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

