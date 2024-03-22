IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.07. 448,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.