IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.60. The stock had a trading volume of 398,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.