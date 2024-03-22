IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.35 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $38.21. 560,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.